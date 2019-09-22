Chance to see designs for new Aberdeen school

Residents will have their first opportunity to view designs for a new city school next week.

Initial designs for the replacement for Riverbank School, which will be built on the site of the former Tillydrone and St Machar schools, will go on display at two consultation events next week.

The events will be held at Tillydrone Community Campus from 12-5pm on Tuesday and 3-7pm on Wednesday.

Maria Thies, estates programme manager for Aberdeen City Council, said: “The new Riverbank School offers an opportunity within Aberdeen City to create a modern, future proofed school that provides a comprehensive and ‘whole community’ approach to learning which is underpinned in the Tillydrone Locality Plan.

“Creating this identity and vision for learning will ultimately provide a focus and heart to Tillydrone which will be key to the existing communities success and attracting future population.”

Existing schools in the area are operating near capacity, and housing developments are under construction nearby.

Council bosses hope the new school will be operational by 2022 and will offer 100 new Early Learning and Childcare (ELC) places.

It will provide capacity for a total of 651 pupils and will incorporate a 3G seven-a-side football pitch, as well as outdoor play and learning facilities.

The design will be flexible to respond to possible changes to the needs of pupils, the community or the local demographic.

It will also ensure a connection with the community campus by allowing access by the community outwith school times.

The Evening Express earlier reported how planners said further consultation was necessary following a pre-application notice.

Aberdeen City Council’s development management manager Daniel Lewis said Tillydrone Community Council must be informed prior to any public consultation being held into the planned development, as well as neighbours on adjacent streets.

Mr Lewis said: “It is the opinion of the planning authority that the proposed consultation is insufficient for the development proposed.”