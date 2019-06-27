Chance to see Calcutta Cup at Aberdeen care home

One of rugby union’s greatest prizes will be on display for the Aberdeen public tomorrow.

The Calcutta Cup, battled for annually between Scotland and England, is the oldest trophy in the game. It will be at Torry Care Home on Balnagask Road between 1.30pm and 2.30pm.

Scotland are the current owners of the cup, having followed up last year’s emphatic Murrayfield win over the Auld Enemy with a dramatic draw at Twickenham this year.

The Calcutta Cup is so named because it was first created in India in 1879, during the British Raj. The original trophy was made from melted down silver rupees.

Visit organiser Dave McDonald, who is currently a resident of the care home following surgery, said: “I’ve been involved in rugby most of my adult life, and I’m Scottish and European president of Golden Oldies rugby (a variation on union which is accessible to all ages).

“Every so often the Calcutta Cup does a tour and I’ve been involved with organising events for it when it’s on the road in the past.

“I was aware there was a window of time it was coming to Aberdeen for rugby dinners and things, so I thought it would be a nice thing.

“We’ve got children from local schools who come here for a blether and I thought it would be a good thing to let some local folk see a very historic trophy.”

Dave added: “The SRU organise the trips and you contact them. Their planning fitted what we were hoping to plan. We want to inspire kids to say: ‘I fancy playing for something like that’.

“You’ve got to get kids involved if you want to have Golden Oldies, which is for 35 years plus.

“We just hope people come along, take photos and make some memories.”

The event is free. For more information contact Dave on 07866 910865 or at goldiesrugby@gmail.com