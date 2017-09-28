Chance for Aberdeen public to seal their place in art display with a kiss

An artist is looking for people who are willing to pucker up for a piece of performance art.

Rosanna Irvine is taking Ah Kissing to Aberdeen next month, after well-received performances in Nottingham and Glasgow.

The display involves different pairs coming together silently and embracing, before “dissolving away” back into the streets of the city centre over the course of around 30 minutes.

The artist said: “People won’t expect the performance as it happens gradually – they’ll begin to congregate, then start kissing, or just gazing and holding one another.”

The performance has been arranged for October 14, with a number of workshops and practice sessions.

A try-out session is being held at Citymoves on Saturday from 3pm.

This will include learning skills drawn from mindfulness and martial arts, in order to help participants enter a calm and collected mind space, and focus all of their attention on their partner during the performance.

A workshop for singles currently without a kissing partner, who are willing to pair up with a stranger “for art’s sake” will be held next month.

For more information contact rosanna.irvine@gmail.com