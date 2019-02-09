Groups wanted to register for Aberdeen parade

Groups are being asked to sign up for an annual parade through the city centre.

Celebrate Aberdeen is returning this year, marching through Union Street on August 24.

The annual event celebrates everything good about the city and its people.

Registration opened yesterday.

More than 170 different groups took part last year.

Organiser Morven Mackenzie said: “Preparations have begun for this year’s event which we hope will build on the success of previous years.

“The city has so many third sector organisations, which provide first-rate services. It’s important we recognise them.

“Celebrate Aberdeen is a great opportunity to shine a light on the work they do and we need as many third sector and sports groups as possible to sign up to take part in the parade.”

To register, visit the Celebrate Aberdeen website.