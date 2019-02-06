Chance to register for innovative Aberdeen pantry scheme

Registration for an innovative Aberdeen food scheme is set to open tomorrow.

The Woodside Pantry, which is the first of its kind in Scotland, will be open for registration between noon and 4pm.

Residents will be able to visit the pantry to fill out a registration form before the opening date, scheduled to be next Tuesday.

Only 30 members will be allowed for the first few months of the scheme, and if more applications are submitted, members will be drawn at random, with people who were not drawn placed on a waiting list.

The project is aimed at people living in a relatively small area of Woodside, before hopefully being expanded.

Members of the pantry will pay £3 annually for membership of the scheme, as well as £2.50 per visit.

Each visit will allow members to choose up to 10 items, three of which are considered to be high quality.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Claire Whyte, a community worker at the Fersands and Fountain Community Project, a partner in the Pantry project, said: “This initiative not only provides access to affordable and healthy food for the Fersands and Fountain community, but a place to socialise and connect with the locals.

“The Woodside Pantry builds community strength; volunteers are developing and managing this service for their own community.”

The pantry is a joint project between CFINE, the local authority, the Scottish Government, Fersands and Fountain Community Project and FareShare – who provides the stock that will be available.

As reported by the Evening Express earlier this week, it is hoped a successful rollout will lead to the project spreading into other regeneration areas across the city, as well as plans by CFINE to open up its own clothing store in its Poynernook Road headquarters.