Chance to question developer over north-east incinerator waste plans

A developer is to hold an online question and answer session over plans to store incinerator waste in the north-east countryside.

An application has already been lodged with Aberdeenshire Council for the site near Park Quarry in Drumoak.

It would see waste from the Ness Energy Plant at Tullos – more than 10 miles away – processed and stored there.

Now the applicant, the waste-to-energy specialists Rock Solid Processing Ltd, plan to hold an online session next week.

Planning documents state: “Aberdeenshire Council, along with Aberdeen City Council and Moray Council, have committed to a new energy from waste (EFW) plant to be constructed in Aberdeen to accommodate the region’s non-recyclable waste.

“Waste is currently being shipped from Aberdeen to mainland Europe for incineration.

“The EFW receives non-recyclable waste, and combusts the waste to create heat and electricity. Following this combustion process, only ash remains.

“This leftover product consists of inert ash and metals, and is known as IBA.

“This proposal is to store and process the IBA, which will ultimately result in the recovery of valuable metals, and the aggregates produced will be re-used in the local area to the benefit of the local economy.”

Residents will be able to put their questions to representatives from Rock Solid.

An appointment process will be in operation. Appointments can be made by emailing parkconsultation@hfm.co.uk or phoning 01224 388700 by Tuesday June 16.

The session will take place on Thursday June 18 between 3pm and 6pm.