Chance to learn vital first aid skills at north-east libraries

CPR workshops will be held in libraries to promote awareness and develop first-aid skills.

Aberdeenshire Council will be hosting five CPR workshops across Marr in partnership with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service during the week beginning Monday January 28.

The event will cover the basic skills and knowledge required to help save a life.

The sessions take place in libraries in Aboyne, Alford, Banchory, and Huntly.

A spokesman for Aberdeenshire Council said: “These are family-friendly sessions led by Colin Westwood as fire area manager.

“They are supported by our library service and designed to help local people develop their first-aid skills.

“If interested in attending one of these sessions please get in touch with your local library to book your place.

“They are free to attend and open to all ages.”