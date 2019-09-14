Chance to hit home run in north-east delivery jobs

Two north-east friends have encouraged young people to consider a paper round, ahead of this year’s Home Delivery Awards.

Paper boys and girls across the north and north-east are being recognised as part of an annual celebration of their work.

The Home Delivery Awards, held in November, give Evening Express and Press and Journal readers the chance to thank those delivering their newspapers who go the extra mile.

Joanne McDonald and Erin Kindness were joint winners in the most Dedicated Delivery Agent P&J City and Shire category last year.

The pals – who have known each other since playgroup – are both now 18 and have left their paper rounds in Stuartfield to begin university courses in Aberdeen.

Both still credit their paper round as an “important stepping stone” that helped them pursue their studies.

Erin said: “It was always a good incentive to get up early before school and get a little bit of extra money to spend.

“On my round you’d get the chance to speak to a lot of people, especially some elderly people who would come to the door for a chat – it was really nice.”

Erin is studying at RGU, with dreams of becoming a solicitor. Her brother has taken on her paper round.

Joanne is studying geography at Aberdeen University and hopes to become a primary school teacher.

She said: “As a first job, it is really good. Paper rounds give you something to do before or after school and something to call your own. I’d recommend doing one, definitely.”

In preparation for the Home Delivery Awards, readers are being urged to make nominations in one of four categories: deliverer of the year, shining star, care in the community or retail deliverer of the year.

After nominations have been submitted, there will be three finalists selected for each category.

When all the nominations have been counted, the finalists will be invited to an awards ceremony at Marischal Square, Aberdeen, on Sunday November 3.

