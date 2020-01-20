Chance to have your say on proposed north-east cycle route

North-east residents are being asked to have their say on the introduction of a new active travel route.

Aberdeen City Council and Aberdeenshire Council are looking to introduce a new segregated cycle path for the A944 corridor.

The route is being planned to in hopes of encouraging more people ditch their cars for the day and to walk or cycle between.

The new route would link Kingswells and Westhill and the public is being asked to consult on a study that will provide recommendations to both councils.

Aberdeen City Council transport spokesperson Councillor and Chair of Nestrans Sandra Macdonald said: “This corridor is already well used by cyclists and pedestrians in its current form and we have a great opportunity to create a flagship segregated corridor.

“I’d encourage everyone who lives in the area to take part in the Placecheck consultation to get as much feedback from local people as possible.”

Councillor Peter Argyle, chair of Aberdeenshire Council’s Infrastructure Services Committee and Vice-Chair of Nestrans, said: “It is hugely-important that we support more people in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire to walk and cycle for regular short journeys.

“This new active travel route will not only enable us to improve the health of our residents and create safer communities, but will also help reduce the impacts on our environment.”

The options for the new active travel A944 corridor are being considered by Nestrans, the regional transport partnership, with input from Aberdeen City Council and Aberdeenshire Council.

People can take part in the Placecheck online, here.