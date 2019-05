Residents are to be given the chance to have their say on a potential new housing development in the north-east.

Developer Scotia Homes has notified Aberdeenshire Council they are exploring the possibility of building new properties in Maud.

It is not known how many homes would be built at the site north of Castle Road.

A public consultation will be held at Maud Resource Centre from 2pm on August 29.

A letter has been sent to the Deer Community Council about the proposals.

