Chance to have your say on plans for new £71 million community campus in north-east town

The public can have its say this week on proposals for a new multi-million-pound community campus.

The £71 million new development planned for Peterhead would hold a new 1,400-pupil secondary.

There is also the potential for a new primary school for up to 600 children on the same site.

Local people can give their thoughts on how the money should be spent at a public consultation event being held at Peterhead Academy on Wednesday from 4pm until 8pm.

The budget was agreed in Aberdeenshire Council’s capital plan in 2018.

A key element is for the construction of a new academy in Peterhead, which is to be built either on its existing grounds or at a separate site at Kinmundy.

It is hoped the new school could become a reality by 2025.