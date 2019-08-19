Chance to have your say on plans for former Aberdeen school

A series of public events have been organised as part of efforts to transform a former Aberdeen school.

Plans for the creation of 55 flats, a nursery and an indoor recreation space at Victoria Road School, Torry, have been submitted by Grampian Housing Association.

In May, a fire tore through the building, causing the roof to collapse and damaging part of the building.

An investigation was carried out but proved inconclusive.

The existing granite structure and a new building would form part of the development of affordable homes.

The first public exhibition showcasing the plans will be held at Torry Youth and Leisure Centre, Oscar Road, on Thursday September 5 from 3-7pm.

Another showcase will be held at Old Torry Community Centre, Abbey Place, on Saturday September 7 between 11am and 3pm.

The final gathering is at Tullos Primary School on Thursday September 19 at 7pm.

Neil Clapperton, chief executive of GHA, said: “A number of events are planned as part of the pre-application consultation. Through this process, we welcome the opportunity to work with the people of Torry and the Development Trust to present a shared regeneration proposal.

“Our plans will bring together affordable housing to assist people who want to stay in a new setting on Victoria Road while community facilities will breathe new life into the heart of Old Torry.”