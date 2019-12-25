Chance to have your say on north-east conservation area

Residents are being reminded they have just over a month remaining to have their say in a survey on a conservation area.

Aberdeenshire Council is asking for opinions on the Pennan Conservation Area as part of an upgrade of planning guidance.

Conservation areas are designated places of special architectural or historic interest.

The council’s director of infrastructure services Stephen Archer said: “The Pennan Conservation Area literature is currently being updated and we are seeking views on what it is like for those living and visiting the area.

“Although there is no proposed change to the current designation, we are eager to get feedback on the conservation management plan. We are also asking people to have their say on more general aspects which will be fed into the review.”

The deadline for comments is Friday January 24.

To take part visit bit.ly/2S3GXHL