Chance to have your say on new walking and cycling path in Aberdeen

An online consultation has been launched to find out the public’s views on possible designs for a new walking and cycling link.

Aberdeen City Council is asking for views on plans to create a new 3m-wide route linking an existing path/cycleway in the Bridge of Don to another path south of Blackdog.

There is currently an existing footway in place at the A92 Murcar roundabout but the local authority claims this is “below standard” for use as a shared facility for cycling and walking.

The path also comes to an end at an access road a few hundred yards heading north, with no continuity after this point.

The project aims to upgrade the width of the path to a standard shared use width of 3m to allow for cycling and walking, as well as extend it further north to link to an existing bus layby and footway located south of Blackdog.

Aberdeen City Council transportation spokeswoman Sandra Macdonald said: “We have made several new pedestrian and cycle schemes public in recent months and I hope people in the nearby communities of Bridge of Don, Blackdog, Mundurno, Denmore, and Balmedie will take the time to examine and comment on the designs.

“I’d encourage as many people as possible to look at the proposals and provide feedback on them.”

Cllr John Reynolds, who repesents Bridge of Don, has also urged people to make their views known during the consultation.

Funding was secured by Aberdeen City Council from the AWPR non-motorised user fund to develop the shared cycleway. The project is part of the city’s Active Travel Action Plan designed to improve cycling and walking facilities.

The next stage of the project will be to fnalise the detailed option, taking into account feedback from the consultation.

The consultation will close on Sunday August 18.

Anyone who wishes to give their views can do so by visiting bit.ly/2KusKy9