Chance to have your say on extended hours for Aberdeen bars and clubs

Aberdeen residents have been urged to have their say on which dates bars and clubs should have extended hours.

Aberdeen City Council is looking for opinions from members of the public on which national and local holidays should see an additional hour granted for sales.

A spokeswoman for the local authority said: “The licensing board is seeking to gauge opinion on dates in 2019 that may be suitable for the grant of a general extension for events of a local or national significance.

“This would include potential dates in the festive period as well as other significant dates throughout the year.

“Traditionally the extension has been one additional hour to all on-sales premises whose standard hours conform to the board’s maximum daily trading period.”

Members of the public have been urged to have their say by e-mailing licensing@aberdeencity.gov.uk by Friday.