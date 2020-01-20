Chance to have your say on Aberdeen traffic management plans

Aberdeen City Council has launched consultations on two traffic management proposals in the west of the city.

The first would see traffic prevented from turning right on to the dual carriageway from the veterinary practice on the A944 west of the Primefour business park.

It will allow a gap in the central reservation to be closed.

The second affects parking restrictions in Countesswells near road junctions and outside the site of the new primary school.

Certain lengths of waiting time would be prohibited under the regulations if they are implemented.

Cults, Bieldside and Milltimber Community Council has urged members of the public to give their views on the proposals.

Those wishing to express an opinion should email planning@cbmcommunityorg.uk by January 31.