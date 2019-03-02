Follow in footsteps of former prime minister as bookings open for north-east holiday homes

Part of an estate visited by a four-time prime minister can now be booked as a holiday destination.

The Stables, part of the Fasque Estate in Laurencekirk, has now been registered as a holiday-let property.

The Fasque Estate was bought by current owner Douglas Dick-Reid in 2010.

Sir John Gladstone, Scottish merchant, Member of Parliament and father of former prime minister William Gladstone, previously owned the buildings, after purchasing the land in 1829, before the family sold it in 2010.

William Gladstone often visited the property on the way to Balmoral Castle to see Queen Victoria.

The 400-acre estate consists of 11 cottages, The Stables and Fasque Castle.

Mr Dick-Reid said: “There is clearly a growing trend for people wanting to holiday in properties that are wholly unique, and with the staycation market ever growing it was the perfect restoration project for us.

“We thought holidaymakers would love the opportunity to stay in such an interesting and historic property and follow in the footsteps of a former prime minister.”

Restoration work was carried out on four of the cottages and the stable block, to bring them up to modern standards.

The stables sleep 12 guests, have six bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

Up to three pets can also stay, with dogs of all sizes and other animals accepted.

Douglas added: “The restoration works on the estate took two-and-a-half years, but the result was amazing. The Stables includes several galleried areas, arched windows, two spiral staircases, a wood burner, underfloor heating and a four-poster bed – and offers an industrial look combined with today’s modern technology.”

The Stables has now been added to letting website cottages.com

Those interested in holidaying at the vast estate will be able to participate in activities such as shooting, clay pigeon shooting and horse riding.

It is also close to Fettercairn Distillery, Montrose Basin Nature Reserve and Crathes Castle.

Janet Thomson, business development manager for East Scotland at cottages.com, said: “Ideally located in the glorious countryside of Aberdeenshire, this luxury property is great for families or groups to come together and enjoy an unforgettable holiday.

“If it’s good enough for a former prime minister, we have no doubt The Stables will prove really popular with discerning holidaymakers.”

For more information or to book the bit.ly/2VupUgj