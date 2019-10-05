Chance to chalk up memories at north-east school’s farewell celebration

Former staff and pupils are being invited back to the chalkface to say farewell to a historic school.

A celebration will be held to mark the closure of Inverurie Academy ahead of the opening of its multi-million-pound replacement next year.

Community leaders have said it will be the “end of an era” next year when the current school closes its doors.

A new £55 million community campus is being built alongside the existing facility, with developers on target to complete it by March 2020.

To celebrate the move, two events will be held in February with staff and pupils, past and present, invited along.

There will be a behind-the-scenes tour of the current building so that former pupils can take a trip down memory lane and revisit their old classrooms.

A dinner will also be held on the same day at the Thainstone Exchange and tickets will go on sale next month.

Councillor Lesley Berry, who represents Inverurie and district, said: “My three children all went to Inverurie Academy so the closure of the old school will truly be an end of an era. A school is more than just a building, and while the current building has served its purpose, I am very excited that Aberdeenshire Council has brought the new Inverurie Community Campus to life and can’t wait for the building to open and be operational in spring 2020.”

The events will give residents the chance to remember days gone by, including the time the school hit the headlines more than 30 years ago when a grenade was brought into class.

An emergency was declared in March 1989 when a pupil at the 1,100-student secondary school brought the device into the grounds to show friends.

After being spotted by a teacher, it was placed in a bucket in the centre of the playing fields and an army bomb disposal team was called, arriving four hours later to carry out a controlled explosion. A picture from our archives captured the moment a bomb expert removed the device from the bucket.

Former pupils may also remember the school being damaged in February 1989 when part of the roof was blown off by high winds.

Hundreds of fundraisers and shows have also been held in the building over its history.

Lewis Macdonald, North East MSP and former pupil at the school, said: “I have particular memories of my five years at Inverurie Academy as I was one of the kids from Insch who travelled to school by train.

“We got to school an hour before classes began. The school cloakrooms were a big social centre as a result, and plenty stories were told and card games played.”

Once complete, the new campus will be home to Inverurie Academy and St Andrew’s School, community sports and leisure facilities, a swimming pool, two all-weather pitches and an amphitheatre.

The original academy building was designed by A. Marshall Mackenzie in 1902. The extended building saw pupils first attending higher grade classes in 1909.

Back then there there were two distinct buildings – a primary school for children in classes up to the age of 14 and another premises for secondary pupils who needed to pass a qualifying exam to continue their studies.

They both remained separate until the 1950s when they were joined together with the construction of the current assembly hall.

The original assembly hall can still be seen through the current science corridor, while the trees round the perimeter of the front lawn commemmorated successive captains of the the school.

Current head teacher Mark Jones said: “Inverurie Academy is organising two events in February to celebrate the school’s current premises before we move to the new £55m Inverurie Community Campus in 2020.

“During the day former pupils and staff will have the opportunity to sign up to revisit some familiar classrooms as well as exploring areas of the school they may have not seen before.

“In the evening there will be a separate ticketed dinner with an entertainment event at Thainstone Exchange. Tickets for both will be available from Friday November 1.”

Both events will be held on February 8.