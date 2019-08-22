Chance to become north-east police volunteer

A north-east police volunteer is encouraging others to follow in his footsteps.
Kevin Willox has been a North East Policing Division special constable since 2013 and said he would recommend it to people interested in helping the police.
He added: “Becoming a special is nothing like I expected but more rewarding than I imagined. The information days are great.”
Elgin Police Station is hosting one on September 18. Email aberdeenshiremorayspecialconstablescoordinator@scotland.pnn.police.uk for details.