Chance to become north-east police volunteer

A north-east police volunteer is encouraging others to follow in his footsteps.

Kevin Willox has been a North East Policing Division special constable since 2013 and said he would recommend it to people interested in helping the police.

He added: “Becoming a special is nothing like I expected but more rewarding than I imagined. The information days are great.”

Elgin Police Station is hosting one on September 18. Email aberdeenshiremorayspecialconstablescoordinator@scotland.pnn.police.uk for details.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter