Chance to apply to Aberdeen jobs scheme

A programme which has helped hundreds of people in Aberdeen secure a job is open for eligible residents.

Aberdeen City Council is working to help people facing a range of difficulties to improve their lives and job prospects, helping to develop confidence and new skills, as well as find work, education, training and volunteering opportunities.

The Progress Through Positive Partnerships scheme mainly focuses on the regeneration areas of Middlefield, Torry, Woodside, Seaton and Tillydrone, and offers vocational training in various disciplines, including engineering and computing.

A report to councillors last month estimates that the project, which launched in August 2017, would engage with 5,790 people over the next four years.

The programme is open to people aged 16 and over and includes those in low-paid employment, women returners, care leavers, ethnic minorities, those with disabilities and people with alcohol or drug misuse issues. The £2.2 million project has received £880,000 from the European Structural Fund.

To date, 564 people have been referred to the project, including 284 via the neighbourhood skills audit.

Of those, 235 confirmed an interest in the project and 197 were actively engaged.

Anyone interested in applying for the scheme should apply via Aberdeen City Council’s website on bit.ly/2EVdadX