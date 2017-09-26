Chance for visitors to see fairytale Aberdeenshire castle being ‘put to bed’ for season

A North-east castle is set to be “put to bed” this weekend.

Craigievar Castle, near Alford, will close for this season on Sunday, with visitors getting a rare chance to see the steps which need to be taken before it shuts.

The fairytale castle has to be carefully cleaned and contents covered for the winter, and a series of special tours have been set up for visitors to learn about the process.

John Lemon, senior property assistant, said: “We put the castle to bed every year, which involves thoroughly cleaning, covering and protecting every item in the castle’s collection.

“This is to ensure that all the wonderful items in the castle are at their best when we reopen next season.”

The grounds of the castle will remain open throughout the winter, but the building itself will not reopen to visitors until March.

Craigievar went under extensive repairs in 2008 and 2009 and was officially reopened by His Royal Highness Prince Charles, the Duke of Rothesay, in 2010.

It is thought that the picturesque castle provided the inspiration for Disney’s famous castle.