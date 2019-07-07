Aberdeenshire pupils get chance to learn teaching

More than 100 secondary school pupils from Aberdeenshire have signed up to a new scheme that will see them gain work experience in schools.

A total of 130 senior secondary pupils from across the region enjoyed an induction programme for the newly launched Children and Young People Foundation Apprenticeship at Maryculter House Hotel yesterday.

The course will see them working in nurseries and schools for half a day per week throughout the next two years, as well as studying a variety of related subjects during school time and gaining a qualification equivalent to a Higher at the end of it.

Vincent Docherty, head of education at Aberdeenshire Council, said the scheme will help the region to “grow their own” teachers.

He added: “Part of the recruitment issue we have is there’s not enough teachers trained where they live.

“It’s about training young people from the north-east because that’s when they’ll stay here.

“I think this will become the new way of learning and I’m delighted that Aberdeenshire is really pioneering how we have taken this forward.”

As part of their induction, pupils participated in a range of workshops, including subjects such as child protection.

Mearns Academy pupil Carla Dewar said she had decided to take part in the scheme because she wants to go into a career in teaching.

The 15-year-old said: “I’ve always wanted to work with children.

“I think this will really help because of the placements and learning about all the different development and age groups.”

Meanwhile, 16-year-old Lewis Rankin from Portlethen Academy said he is also keen to go down the route of teaching.

He said: “This is a great way into that. I think I’d like to go into primary teaching.”