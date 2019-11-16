Chance for Aberdeen children to control life-sized robot

Young people are being given the opportunity to programme a life-sized robot as part of a competition being run by Aberdeen Science Centre.

RoboThespian is a humanoid acting robot designed by Engineered Arts Ltd, which will arrive at the facility next summer.

The robot can be programmed with 10 minutes of customised content with school pupils and members of the public being asked for their ideas on what that content should include.

Liz Hodge, chief executive of Aberdeen Science Centre, said: “RoboThespian will be a huge talking point and a big attraction when it arrives at the centre and we are excited to have this opportunity to engage school pupils and members of the public in programming it with bespoke content.”

The competition is sponsored by energy company Equinor, which has signed up as the centre’s Digital Futures Partner to support science, technology, engineering and maths (Stem) education.