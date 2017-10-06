Chamber presents award in memory of North-east company boss who died this year

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

An entrepreneur who died earlier this year has been posthumously honoured at an award ceremony.

Charles Ritchie was announced as the winner of a lifetime achievement accolade at the Northern Star Business Awards in Aberdeen and it was collected by his son, Conrad, who is managing director of Peterhead-based engineering firm Score International.

An awards spokesman said: “Charles, whose contribution to his local community was as immense as his contribution to business, died after a short illness earlier this year.

“He had been selected for the prestigious award before his untimely death.”

The ceremony was held at the Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre last night and is organised by Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce.

In total, 42 finalists were nominated in 14 categories.

Among the winners were: Charles Ritchie (lifetime achievement), Churchill Drilling Tools (international business), Korero PR (campaign of the year), James Laing and Sons (commitment to people development), Aberdeen Performing Arts (excellence in customer services), Royal Air Force and Mackie Academy (inspiring the next generation), Marathon Oil (student placement) and Craig International (excellence and innovation in procurement).