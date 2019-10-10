Challenges facing offshore industry to be discussed at Aberdeen conference

Future challenges to the offshore industry will be discussed at a major Aberdeen conference next month.

For the first time at OGUK, the combined HSE conference will explore how the industry is making advances in health, safety and environment.

Matt Abraham, supply chain and HSE director at OGUK, said: “Our conference will shine a spotlight on where improvements have been made and what the future looks like for everyone working in our vital industry as we move through the energy transition.

“This event brings together leading trade organisations, industry experts and the key regulators, all of whom are focussed on working together to improve safety and prevent hydrocarbon releases across the UK Continental Shelf.”