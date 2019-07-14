North-east father and son saddle up for epic 1,000km bike ride through France

A north-east pupil is aiming to complete his own Tour de France this summer by carrying out a 1,000km bike ride from Brittany to the French Riviera.

Reuben Waddell, 12, a pupil at Lathallan School in Johnshaven, will cycle from Saint-Malo in the north of France to the popular Cote D’Azur seaside resort of Nice with his dad Shaun, 45.

The pair, who lived in Aberdeen before moving to Edzell, will average 60 miles a day on cycle days during their three-week epic journey as they raise funds for north-east safety awareness charity Absafe.

They will travel unsup-ported – apart from a small bike trailer to carry their essential bike kit – while staying in various Airbnbs across France.

The epic challenge is based on a book called France En Velo, written by cyclists to chart the coast-to-coast route from the English Channel to the Mediterranean.

Reuben and Shaun will head to France by ferry on July 28 and start their journey.

Shaun said: “Reuben has been interested in cycling since he was small and we’ve done a couple of longer distance bike rides before.

“When he was younger we biked 500km to Mull and back but we had support from others. This time we are going alone with just the trailer as back-up. I got the idea from a book I got a few Christmases ago called France En Velo. It’s written by cyclists

for cyclists and gives a clear itinerary through the country with a break down of key stop-off points.

“Reuben has been using this to devise a spreadsheet and plan our rest days and where we can stay when we stop over.

“It’s been a fantastic learning experience for him and I’m sure it will be great dad and son bonding time.

“The first leg of the trip should be okay as it’s flat. It’s only when it gets towards the end that there are a few steady

climbs but we’ll deal with that when it comes.

“I’ve been learning some basic French to get by and I hope – above all else – we can raise some money for charity.”

Shaun has created a Facebook donation page called Lad and Dad’s Big Bike Tour and has already raised close to £1,500.

Reuben added: “When my dad first suggested the idea I wasn’t shocked. It was normal for me.

“We have done bike rides before and I really enjoyed them.

“This time will be even better as we are having rest days.

“I’m really looking forward to it.”

The Facebook page can be viewed at bit.ly/2LKCdDN