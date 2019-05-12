North-east firm throws weight behind Charlie House Big Build Appeal

A north-east company has pledged to raise £10,000 to support a children’s charity’s vision for a state-of-the-art centre.

Inverurie-based Denholm MacNamee has pledged to fundraise for Charlie House to help out with its Big Build Appeal campaign.

Staff have already begun their efforts for the year-long drive, and have kicked off initiatives by hosting bake sales and organising a lucky squares competition with the chance for participants to win a designer handbag.

Other events organised include a family fun day, a skydive by employees and a quiz night, held at the Drouthy Laird, in Inverurie, on June 28.

Teams of up to six are welcome to enter the quiz, with entry £10 per person.

Julie McAdams, Denholm MacNamee office manager, said: “We are delighted to be supporting Charlie House by fundraising in lots of different ways and we are humbled by the support we have received from within the local community and further afield so far.”

Charlie House announced its campaign last year to raise £8 million for the specialist support centre, which is to be set in four acres of ground at Woodend Hospital.

It will provide a vital service and respite care for north-east families, who currently have to travel more than 100 miles to the nearest facility in Kinross.

It has been a vision of the charity’s since it began.

Susan Crighton, director of fundraising for Charlie House, said: “Having heard all the fantastic things that the team at Denholm MacNamee are doing to raise funds for Charlie House, I am positive they will hit their £10,000 pledge.

“We are very grateful for their support and this amazing amount will help us get one step closer to our ultimate goal, which is bringing Charlie House specialist support centre to families in the north-east.

“This life-changing centre will alleviate the need for families to travel over 100 miles to access the nearest respite and hospice services.”