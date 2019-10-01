New north-east nursery could open next year if approved

A north-east council is hoping to have a new nursery in place by August next year.

Aberdeenshire Council has applied for planning permission to build a new facility at Fishermoss Primary School in Portlethen.

It would replace the current nursery within the school grounds if given the go-ahead.

A building warrant also launched for the first stage has valued the work at £1.4 million.

It is for the civil engineering works for the new nursery. The full cost of the potential facility is not known, with the local authority saying it is “commercially sensitive”.

Aberdeenshire Council is currently reviewing all of its Early Learning and Childcare (ELC) operations in the region as part of new government targets.

The Scottish Government has pledged to increase free nursery places from the current 600 hours to 1,140 hours for three and four-year-olds by August 2020.

A spokeswoman for Aberdeenshire Council said: “Providing the building warrant is approved, work will commence on the new early learning and childcare facility at Fishermoss School by January 2020, with an estimated completion date of August 2020.

“As we are at a pre-tender stage, the projected costs are commercially sensitive.”

Planning documents submitted in support of the new nursery had said, if approved, it might be able to offer more than the 1,140 hours.

It said: “Education and Children’s Services (ECS) propose a project to relocate Fishermoss School Nursery into a new-build within the school grounds.

“It would have the capacity to accommodate the existing numbers of children attending the nursery, but would also provide indoor and outdoor facilities far superior to what the children currently access.

“If Fishermoss School Nursery was to offer extended sessions from its current accommodation, it is forecast that it would not be able to offer the full 1,140-hour entitlement to all the children presently enrolled.

“It is anticipated that constructing a new nursery at Fishermoss could offer more children a 1,140-hours place.

“As part of this project, two temporary accommodation units will be removed from the school site, increasing useable and practical space in the playground.”