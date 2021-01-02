Chairman of Aberdeen charity ‘hoping and praying’ for group’s survival in 2021

The chairman of an Aberdeen charity says he is “hoping and praying” for the group’s survival in 2021.

Future Choices, based out of Inchgarth Community Centre in Aberdeen, works to provide social inclusion and recreational activities for the disabled community.

It faced a string of unprecedented challenges in 2020, however, as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Both fundraising events and social activities were suspended and volunteers had to adapt to a new way of working.

Chairman David Forbes said last year was the “worst period” in the group’s history.

He said: “At the beginning of the pandemic, we thought we would only be in lockdown for a few weeks. That turned out to be almost a whole year.

“Without a doubt, it’s the worst period we’ve ever been through since we started.

“Future Choices is all about social inclusion. We would usually get into Inchgarth Community Centre on a Tuesday to run sessions, but like many other organisations, we’ve had to convert to Zoom.

“The family members of the service users have said that it’s been a virtual lifeline for them. If it wasn’t for online sessions they would feel totally cut-off.”

David told how Future Choices managed to adapt due to the close bond between members.

He said: “Because it’s a voluntary-led group, you would think a lot of people would just throw in the towel because they have their own problems to deal with.

“The fact we’ve been able to adapt is a testament to Future Choices and its close family unit.

“Someone said to me at the beginning of the pandemic that ‘Covid-19 stands for everything Future Choices doesn’t’ which is so true.

“We’re all about gathering together and being there for one another.

“I think there is going to be a mental health crisis moving forward. People are very anxious about going out and as a charity, it will be a challenge for us encouraging people to go places without fear.”

Volunteers at Future Choices managed to raise £3,000 in 2020 for the organisation, despite the Covid-19 restrictions.

David added: “The public has been amazing this year and I’ve been blown away by their generosity. We managed to raise around £3,000 in 2020 which, for a charity our size, is brilliant.

“Going into this year, I am just hoping and praying for our survival.”

To find out more about Future Choices, go to www.facebook.com/futurechoicesaberdeen