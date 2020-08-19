Chairman appointed for new north-east climate change steering group

A chairman has been appointed for the new Climate Ready Aberdeenshire steering group.

Sam Long, who has lived in the region for more than 20 years, will take up the inaugural position.

He has worked in the oil and gas sector primarily around environmental-related topics such as decommissioning and decarbonisation, and was one of the first environmental advisors in the industry. He has also regularly worked with environmental, education and sports organisations.

Climate Ready Aberdeenshire aims to create a climate change adaption strategy for the north-east.

Mr Long said: “I am delighted to be appointed the inaugural chair of Climate Ready Aberdeenshire, working with the public and private sectors to help prepare our community for the short-and-long-term challenges presented by climate change.

“Just as Covid-19 has had an impact on every individual in Aberdeenshire and beyond, climate change will have an effect on how we live, how we work and the places we live in. Adaptation, decarbonisation and the energy transition are going to become key themes for the future.”