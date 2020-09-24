Chainsaws stolen during break-in at north-east farm

Chainsaws and accessories have been stolen during a break-in at a north-east farm.

Hilton Farm, near Boyndie, was broken into at some point between 9am and 2pm yesterday.

Police in the area are appealing for anyone who saw any suspicious vehicles in the area to come forward.

PC Casey Conner said “We are looking for anyone who might have seen anything suspicious in the area or any unusual vehicles.

“Rural crime is a priority to us and anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800555111. Reference 0216 470 920.”