Ceremony to mark new fishing season on River Don

The opening of this year’s salmon fishing season on the River Don is to be marked with a special procession.

Members of the public “old and young” are invited to join the traditional ceremonial blessing of the River Don as the event celebrates its 19th year on Saturday.

Inverurie Angling Association is inviting participants to gather at the Kintore Arms Hotel at 9am for refreshments before the march sets off down High Street at 9.30am.

Led by a piper, the group will walk to the Don Bridge where the river will be blessed by the Reverend Rhona Cathcart of the West Parish Church.

Aberdeenshire Provost Bill Howatson will also be there to give an address alongside Dr Lorraine Hawkins, director of the Don and Dee Fishery Boards.

Councillor Howatson will then make the all-important “first cast” of the salmon fishing season.

The good health of the river for another year will be toasted with a dram provided by long-standing support Glen Garioch Distillery.

An Inverurie Angling Association spokesman said: “Hopefully the weather will be kind and this will be an outing enjoyed by everyone, young and old.”

Representatives from the Oldmeldrum-based distillery will hand out hot toddies for participants.

Hot snacks and soft drinks will also be available.