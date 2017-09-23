Aberdeen centre’s owners want shops to make way for new cinema

Several units in a major shopping centre may have to be vacated by the end of the year for work to start on a new cinema and restaurant terrace.

Owners Aberdeen Shopping Centre Limited (ASCL) were granted planning permission three years ago for a seven-screen cinema and restaurant space at the Bon Accord Centre and St Nicholas Centre.

Now they have lodged a new application to amend the proposals so that work can begin.

The affected shops would have their existing leases honoured and offered a chance to relocate within the centre.

In a planning statement, the centre’s owners said: “ASCL are currently in the advanced stages of discussion with potential restaurant and leisure operators and it is anticipated that a number of the units required for the approved cinema (located at former bowling centre) and restaurant terrace (located around units 33-39 of the Bon Accord Centre) will be vacated by the end of 2017.

“It is hoped that ASCL would then be in a position to implement the works associated with the consented cinema proposals and restaurant terrace shortly thereafter.”

The statement adds that some planning conditions attached to the application are “overly restrictive” and would hold up works and the subsequent occupation of a “number of units”.

Centre manager Craig Stevenson said: “We are working closely with retailers who will be specifically affected by these plans, with all existing leases being honoured and relocation within the centre offered.

“We are hoping to minimise disruption as much as we can and will continue to support our retailers as the exciting new plans progress.”

Currently conditions attached to the plans prevent restaurants being occupied until work is completed at nearby Drum’s Lane.

The cinema would be 28,000sq ft, with capacity to seat 800 people. It is understood the cinema project alone is worth almost £2.2 million.

The empty Bon Accord Centre bowling hall would be stripped out and its roof replaced to create the cinema. Work will see the internal spiral staircase in the main mall demolished.

ASCL’s planning permission is due to expire on December 18 this year. The statement said: “In order to provide additional time to implement the development proposals we would also request Aberdeen City Council approve the proposals for a further three years.”

When consent was granted three years ago, it was hoped the restaurant would be completed by autumn 2015 and the cinema in early 2016.