Aberdeen community centre staff aiming to mark royal recognition with night to remember

The public are being invited to help a community centre celebrate receiving a prestigious honour.

Management and volunteers at Inchgarth Community Centre want people to help mark its recognition by the Queen.

The venue in Garthdee has been awarded the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service – the highest award given to volunteer groups across the UK – and there will be celebrations this Friday.

The centre’s team of volunteers, staff and committee members past and present will be attending.

Manager Paul O’Connor said: “We are going to have a great night.

“Something like this prestigious award deserves a really nice night.

“I think it’s a great thing for the centre and for the city.

“This is about celebrating in style and recognising those who have achieved this outstanding award – an MBE for Inchgarth.”

The award will be presented by Vice-Lord Lieutenant Andrew Lawtie and special guests such as Robert Gordon University’s principal Ferdinand von Prondzynski will be giving a speech.

Guests can also look forward to music from Aberdeen tribute band 5th Avenue.

Mr O’Connor said: “The band will be playing for our guests and are known for performing music from the 60s, 70s and even modern-day songs.

“So far, the event has racked up the attention of 250 guests and we are looking to hand out the remaining 70 free tickets to those interested.”

Inchgarth Community Centre opened in 1984 and is among the city’s busiest.

It has around 2,000 users, and organises 150 sessions of activities per week and provides services for people of all ages.

The event starts from 7pm, with everyone to be seated by 7.30pm.

Anyone who is interested in attending can contact the centre on 01224 325 191.