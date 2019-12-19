Centre offers ‘cosy days’ to help Aberdeen’s most vulnerable over Christmas period

An Aberdeen care centre will open its doors to some of the city’s most vulnerable residents at Christmas.

The Len Ironside Centre on Mastrick Drive will be running “Christmas Cosy” days on December 27 and 30.

People who might otherwise have to spend the Christmas week on their own will be offered hot and cold food, activities and musical entertainment.

They will have access to the centre’s facilities, including showers, and food parcels will be offered for them to take away.

Aberdeen City Health and Social Care Partnership senior care manager Kay Johnston said: “The centre is closed to our usual learning disability clients over the festive period but the building is open for the staff who will be working there.

“We thought it would be a great idea to open our doors to vulnerable people in Aberdeen who might have no support or company to rely on at Christmas, and offer a safe, comfortable and relaxed environment for them to visit.

“We are still looking for donations – for instance from local hotels, businesses and caterers – who might be able to offer us big pots of soup, Christmas puddings or other non-perishable food, along with toiletries, which we can then offer to our visitors.

“And I’d like to say a big thank you to everyone who has donated generously so far to support the most vulnerable and isolated people in our community.”

The event runs from 12-4pm on both days and is free to attend.

Those visiting will be able to take part in whatever activities they wish or just take advantage of the facilities.

Staff and volunteers are still appealing for donations of essential items.

They include towels, blankets, disposable plates and cutlery, foil trays, napkins, books and magazines, small gifts for prizes, beverages, juice and winter clothing like hats, scarves, gloves and socks.

Anyone wanting to donate can call the centre on 01224 812900 or drop donations off during working hours until Friday.