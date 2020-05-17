Centre launches Grassic Gibbon inspired art competition

The Grassic Gibbon Centre and Cafe is encouraging north-east residents to submit entries for an art competition.

Those interested are invited to submit original artwork or photos that are inspired by a quote from Lewis Grassic Gibbon’s Scots Quair or his other works.

The contest is open to everyone, and submissions will be posted as they are received on Facebook and online.

The grand prize is tea and cake for two at the centre once it reopens. Smaller prizes are still to be confirmed.

A statement from the Grassic Gibbon Centre read: “Get creative – all types of submissions are welcome.

“Please email them or share them through Google Drive to emmarosemiller82@gmail.com.

“Include your name, your age if under 16, your town, and the quote.

“By submitting, you authorise the Grassic Gibbon Centre to publish your image with your name on its website and Facebook page.”

To find out more or to get involved, visit www.grassicgibbon.com