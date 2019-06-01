Centre calls for north-east residents to rehome rabbits

Staff at an animal welfare charity are calling on north-east residents to consider rehoming a rabbit after a surge in rescues.

The Scottish SPCA has also urged people to carefully consider taking on the small mammals as pets following a 40% rise in the number coming into its care this year.

Graeme Innes, Aberdeen Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre manager, said: “So far this year we have cared for 66 rabbits at our centre in Aberdeen, compared to 39 in the same period last year. This worrying trend demonstrates why we need to raise awareness of the hardships many pet rabbits face.

“There are many excuses as to why people are giving up their pet rabbits and although there are lots of loving owners who treat their pets like one of the family and give them all the care and attention they need, sadly this isn’t true in all cases.”

There are currently 15 rabbits at the Drumoak centre.