Celebrity items available as virtual auction launched for north-east animal centre

A virtual auction has launched in aid of a struggling north-east animal sanctuary.

Willows at New Pitsligo, near Fraserburgh, helps care for more than 450 animals which have been rescued from slaughter or abuse.

However, the charity is now at risk of closure during the coronavirus outbreak.

Staff launched an online auction on Wednesday night, to raise funds and help keep it afloat through the crisis. Celebrities have backed the campaign, and donated items which will be sold to the highest bidder online.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

This includes a signed book by Springwatch and The Really Wild Show presenter, Michaela Strachan.

Stephen Fry has also donated copies of his books Mythos and Heroes and offered to include a custom dedication inside for the winners.

It will run until 7pm today.

To bid visit www.facebook.com/helpsavewillows