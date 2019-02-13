Celebrity chef John Torode and reality TV star Spencer Matthews heading to this year’s Taste of Grampian

Celebrity chef John Torode will cook up a storm when he heads up the 20th anniversary of Taste Of Grampian, it was announced today.

The popular Australian, who co-hosts BBC One’s MasterChef, said he can’t wait to take part in Scotland’s largest one-day food festival on Saturday June 1.

John said: “I’ve heard the produce in the north-east is some of the best to come out of Scotland.

“I’m looking forward to finding some new food and drink producers and using their ingredients in my dishes on the day.”

At a launch event for Taste Of Grampian it was revealed other well-known faces from MasterChef – which has just started a new series – will be joining John at the event, held at Inverurie’s Thainstone Centre.

That includes Spencer Matthews, the reality TV star from Made In Chelsea, who was a surprise finalist in Celebrity Masterchef last year, wowing both John Torode and Gregg Wallace with his flair.

Spencer will not only be displaying his own skills on the day, but also joining John for a joint demonstration, billed as the main highlight of Taste Of Grampian this year.

Rounding off the MasterChef line up will be Scotland’s national chef, Gary Maclean, who won The Professionals title in 2016. He will be demonstrating his skills using Scotch Beef, supported by Quality Meat Scotland, the main title sponsor for the festival again.

Also joining the celebrity faces will be Helen Vas, part of the winning team of BBC2’s Bake Off Creme De La Creme in 2016. The pastry chef from Glasgow will be showcasing her baking skills at several demonstrations.

Taste of Grampian is the ultimate foodie experience with demonstrations, tips, expert advice, school competitions and the chance to find independent artisan food producers selling fresh produce.

Festival chairman John Gregor said: “We’re delighted to confirm a stellar celebrity line-up with John Torode, Spencer Matthews, Gary Maclean and Helen Vass and we look forward to celebrating our 20th anniversary in style.”

“Whether you are a complete foodie or something of a novice chef, it’s a great way of showcasing an eclectic mix of new and established food and drink producers in the area.“

Visitors can enjoy cookery demonstrations throughout the day, head-to-head school competitions and more than 180 stands. Local musicians will entertain the crowds all day.

Prices are £8 entry to the event for anyone aged over 16 on an Earlybird offer and are available online at EventBrite today. Gate price on the day will be £10. Aged 16 and under are free with a paying adult.

Tickets for the demonstrations are priced separately and will be announced in the press very soon for purchase. Car parking is free.

We Are Inverurie will be operating a Park and Ride service throughout the day.

For more on the event visit www.tasteofgrampian.co.uk