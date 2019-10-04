Celebrations in store as Aberdeen’s John Lewis turns 30

John Lewis staff have celebrated the 30th anniversary of the department store in the city.

The shop has gone through many changes since it opened in the old Norco House building in October 1989.

The managers-only formal dining room and in-store doctor and telephone exchange have since been replaced by a more inclusive dining area and breakout space.

Other areas have also been transformed to enhance the experiences of customers visiting the George Street branch of the popular store.

Staff were celebrating as they marked the special milestone in the city yesterday.

Kittybrewster Primary School choir entertained employees and visitors and customers were given a special behind-the-scenes tour.

Margaret Watt, who has worked at John Lewis since the shop opened, is one of the longest serving members of staff.

She said: “I have had a lot of fun times over the years with the people I have worked alongside.

“Everybody I worked with 30 years ago are all retired now and I’m the only one left in our group from day one.

“It feels like being a part of a big family because we all know one another.

“The job is different from what it was even 10 years ago, but you have to change with the times which I think is a good thing.”

And Jamie Wishart, head of the John Lewis Aberdeen branch, said: “I’ve been with the company for nine years and my job has changed remarkably during that time.

“There are many things that have stayed exactly the same, such as our focus on customers and getting the best out of our people.

“But the way we transact and the way we set up our shops is all very different as we try to adapt to the new technological age.

“We feel we are well set up for the future and that our strategy around customer and partner will continue to serve us well.

“But at the same time we are mindful we will need to adapt at a really quick rate because the consumer wants different things from the physical store nowadays – a better experience, more events and more reasons to visit because it is far easier to go online and order an item nowadays.”

The Aberdeen branch prides itself on its commitment to customers and inclusivity of staff, with a wide variety of employees working at the store.

Staff at the store will continue their 30th anniversary celebrations today, offering customers more tours and the chance of winning gift vouchers by taking part in a “hunt the birthday card” competition.