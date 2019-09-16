Gallery: All the winners from the Celebrate Aberdeen Awards 2019

Inspiring third sector organisations, staff and volunteers have been recognised at a prestigious awards ceremony.

The second annual Celebrate Aberdeen Awards was held in the city on Saturday night, attended by more than 500 people.

This year’s event took place at the newly-opened P&J Live.

The ceremony aims to shine a spotlight on the enormous contributions charities, social enterprises and other voluntary groups make to the north-east, and to the individuals they support.

It comes after staff and volunteers took part in a colourful parade which was held on August 24.

A judging panel made up with 14 representatives from the business community, local authority and the media whittled down the 11 worthy winners from 34 finalists.

Celebrate Aberdeen founder Morven Mackenzie said: “While we presented 11 awards on the night, every single finalist was a winner in our eyes.

“It was both humbling and inspiring to hear their stories and to see the positive impact everything they do has on thousands of other people.”

Picking up accolades were Emily Findlay, fundraising officer at the ARCHIE Foundation, who won Young Supporter of the Year said: “It was a great night, we couldn’t believe we won.”

Meanwhile, Suz Strachan of SensationALL, was awarded Staff Member of the Year and Ahphun Allan Rossiter was named Fundraiser of the Year.

Kirsten Farquhar from Friends of the Neuro Ward took home the Volunteer of the Year title and Norma Thomson was awarded the Heart of the Community Award. Several organisations also received recognition.

Kirsten, who volunteers for Friends of the Neuro Ward with her popular Heidi the Hospital Hippo toy, thanked the judges, organisers, and everyone who donated money or raffle prizes, and attended her quiz night.

She said: “Heidi the Hospital Hippo wouldn’t have been possible without my mum, dad and partner.

“I honestly did not expect to win.

“When I set out on my small mission, never did I think it would become what it did and to have won is just amazing.”

The Baird Family Hospital and Aberdeen Sands were the winners of Corporate Partnership of the Year, Sue Ryder won Campaign of the Year for its Dee View Appeal, and Inspire took home Event of the Year for its Happily Never After Pantomime.

Inspire’s Development Team also received Team of the Year, while Small Organisation of the Year went to Sunrise Partnership, and the Large Organisation of the Year was awarded to the ARCHIE Foundation.

Morven added: “The Celebrate Aberdeen Parade was launched in 2011 to showcase and thank all of the city’s third sector organisations.

“This year’s parade saw more than 130 organisations and around 4,000 marchers take part.

“Introducing an awards event was the natural next step and the people in the room made it a memorable night for everyone.

“A huge thanks goes to all our Celebrate Aberdeen supporters, but particular thanks go to our platinum sponsor Cnooc International and our gold sponsors Wood, CNR International and Chrysaor.

“Without them this just wouldn’t happen.”

All the Celebrate Aberdeen Awards Winners

Young Supporter of the Year – Emily Findlay

Staff Member of the Year – Suz Strachan, SensationALL

Fundraiser of the Year – Ahphun Allan Rossiter

Corporate Partnership of the Year – Baird Family Hospital and Aberdeen SANDS

Campaign of the Year – Dee View Appeal, Sue Ryder

Event of the Year – Happily Never After Pantomime, Inspire

Volunteer of the Year – Kirsten Farquhar, Friends of the Neuro Ward

Small Organisation of the Year – Sunrise Partnership

Large Organisation of the Year – The ARCHIE Foundation

Heart of the Community – Norma Thomson

Team of the Year – Inspire’s Development Team