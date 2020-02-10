Celebrating 525 years of history at Aberdeen University

Today marks the 525th anniversary of the north-east’s oldest educational institution.

Aberdeen University was marking the special occasion with a special Founders’ Day event, where it was setting out its vision and goals for the next 20 years.

The event was being compered by Aberdeen-born Laura Main, one of the stars of BBC’s hit show Call The Midwife.

Laura, who studied history of art at the university in the late ’90s, said she was proud to call herself an Aberdeen University graduate and to take part in the Aberdeen 2040 event.

Laura said: “It’s really lovely to be back and have this kind of connection with the university.

“I’ve been invited back a couple of times now, I did the May Festival in 2017.

“They’ve asked me to compere the event which is another great thing to get to do and be involved with and to continue that connection with the university and to see where they are at and the plans for the future as well looking forward to the next 20 years.

“I was born in Aberdeen and brought up in Aberdeen. I’m very proud that I did go to Aberdeen University before I followed my acting career.”

Principal and vice-chancellor Professor George Boyne said the aim of the institution’s next two decades was to build on its five centuries of tradition, and look to stay relevant to modern society.

During today’s event he outlined the institution’s priorities for the next 20 years, which include commitment pledges towards inclusivity and sustainability.

The strategy also sets out five interdisciplinary challenges for the future, where the university has the expertise to make a significant impact.

These are energy transition, health, nutrition and wellbeing, social inclusion and cultural diversity, data and artificial intelligence and environment and biodiversity.

Prof Boyne said: “We spent the last year developing our 2040 strategy and that builds directly on our foundational purpose of 1495 of being open to all and dedicated to the pursuit of truth and the service of others.

“We’re celebrating being 525 years old and at the same time we’re looking forward 20 years and setting out a path that will take us forward, while still being true to our foundational purpose, but also refreshing it.”

The university was created in 1495 when William Elphinstone, Bishop of Aberdeen and Chancellor of Scotland, petitioned Pope Alexander VI to establish King’s College, and began with 36 staff and students studying arts and divinity.

The university that we know today came about following the merger with Marischal College, a second university, in 1860.

The university also boasts a number of Nobel prize winners, including JJR Macleod who carried out research which led to the development of insulin as a treatment for diabetes.