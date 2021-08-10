Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Local

Celebrate moving to Level 0: Bingo Loco madness is heading for Aberdeen

By Danica Ollerova
10/08/2021, 11:45 am Updated: 10/08/2021, 12:40 pm
bingo loco

Promising fantastic DJs, confetti showers, dance-offs, lip sync battles and great prizes, Bingo Loco is set to celebrate moving into Level 0 in style.

Following sold-out shows in Sydney, New York and Vancouver, the bingo extravaganza is heading for Aberdeen.

The three-hour night out will entertain Aberdeen audiences on September 17 and 18 from 7pm to 10pm at Aberdeen Douglas Hotel on Market Street. Bingo Loco is also set to visit Inverness, however, exact dates and times are yet to be confirmed.

‘Bingo Loco rave is what Aberdeen needs’

The organisers believe north-east bingo fans will be thrilled to finally be able to go out and enjoy a night out after numerous lockdowns.

Craig Reynolds, co-founder and chief marketing officer at Bingo Loco, said: “After a long 18 months of restrictions, we think a bingo rave is exactly what the people of Aberdeen need.

The upcoming event will feature dance-offs, lip sync battles and more.

“The reception we’ve received since launching has been phenomenal with tickets flying out the door as people can’t wait to get back out there celebrating and catching up with friends.”

While Bingo Loco shows have delighted audiences in six countries and more than 200 destinations, Craig says it’s always the Scottish crowds that have the best energy.

He stated: “We’ve hosted shows all over the world from Sydney to New York, but it’s always the Scottish crowd that sticks out for us with their energy – everyone is up singing and dancing two minutes into the show – you can’t beat it.”

Fun for all bingo fans

Craig is certain the spectacular show will entertain all audience members.

bingo loco
Prizes include international holidays as well as lawnmowers.

He added: “Bingo Loco is an interactive stage show featuring comedians, DJs, dancers, confetti showers, the best 90s/00s music, dance offs, lip sync battles and incredible prizes ranging from international holidays to lawnmowers.”

Tickets for the Aberdeen event cost £17 and can be purchased here.

