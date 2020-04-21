Celebrate Aberdeen to hand out £1,500 of donations

Organisations which took part in last year’s Celebrate Aberdeen Parade are being invited to bid for a £1,500 donation to support their work.

The money comes from the collecting buckets carried by volunteers during the parade.

In the years since the event started, thousands of pounds have been raised from the generosity of members of the public.

From there, 100% of the donations have been used to support project runs by parading organisations which benefit the people of the north-east.

Groups who would like to be considered should apply by the end of May explaining why they would like to receive the money and highlighting any specific schemes which the fund would support.

Celebrate Aberdeen board member George Adam said: “The people who come to watch the parade each year are incredibly generous and it’s fantastic that the money they give is used to support one of our parading organisations.

“With so many worthy participants and the outstanding projects they run, selecting just one applicant is never easy.

“We’re glad though that this donation can make a real difference to the successful applicant and the people it supports. Given the current situation we’re in, the impact of this funding is likely to be greater than ever.”

The successful applicant will be announced at the end of June.

Proceeds from the 2018 parade were donated to Shopmobility Aberdeen for two new wheelchairs.

The organisation has been involved with Celebrate Aberdeen from the start.

Not only do they parade under their own banner, but each year they support other parading charities by providing equipment for anyone else who needs mobility assistance to enable them to take part in the parade.

For further information, or to apply, contact Katie Aldred-Dow at katie@celebrateaberdeen.org.