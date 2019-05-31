Celebrate Aberdeen parade sponsors revealed

Oil and gas industry leaders have thrown their support behind this year’s Celebrate Aberdeen event.

The annual awards ceremony and parade, now in its eighth year, highlights the city’s third sector.

CNOOC International is platinum sponsor for this year’s event, while Wood, CNR International and Chrysaor are gold sponsors.

The parade will be held during the weekend of August 24 and 25, while the ceremony will be one of the first events at the new P&J Live complex on September 14.

Celebrate Aberdeen founder Morven Mackenzie said: “We’re grateful every year for the support we get from across the business community, from sole traders and SMEs up to the global oil and gas sector.

“The third sector plays an important role in all our lives and this is our way of thanking them and shining a spotlight on their contribution.”