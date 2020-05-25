Celebrate Aberdeen parade cancelled due to Covid-19

A popular Aberdeen parade has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The organisers of Celebrate Aberdeen have taken the decision to cancel this year’s Celebrate Aberdeen parade and events weekend as well as the Celebrate Aberdeen Awards.

The parade and events weekend were scheduled for August 29th and 30th with the awards ceremony planned for three weeks later.

Celebrate Aberdeen founder Morven Mackenzie said: “Although the events are still some months away, we have made the decision to cancel.

“Last year we had 4,000 people parading with thousands more turning up to watch the parade. Because of the scale of event, we didn’t feel it was appropriate for it to go ahead this year.

“It’s deeply disappointing of course, because Celebrate Aberdeen was founded to showcase and celebrate the enormous contribution that charities, voluntary groups and social enterprises make to the lives of countless people. The awards night takes that one step further by recognising outstanding contributions made by individuals and organisations across the third sector.

“We are now looking at ways that Celebrate Aberdeen can continue to support and promote what all these groups are doing to help others in these difficult and challenging times. The third sector has been a lifeline for so many people during this time and now more than ever there is a lot to celebrate.”

Last year, more than 150 organisations took part in the parade which travels the length of Aberdeen’s Union Street. In addition to third sector organisations, the parade also features cultural organisations, youth groups, sports clubs and music, dance and entertainment groups.

