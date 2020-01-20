Celebrate Aberdeen organisers hope that this year’s parade will be better than ever

The Celebrate Aberdeen parade is returning to the city later this year with organisers hoping for their biggest event yet.

The parade has been marching through the city once a year since its launch in 2011 to recognise the hard work of north-east charities, voluntary groups and social enterprises.

More than 4,000 people took part in last year’s parade from 130 organisations with thousands more people spectating from Union Street.

This year’s event will take place on August 29th with a line up of live music and entertainment anticipated, alongside participation from cultural organisations, youth groups, sports clubs and entertainment groups.

The 2018 event also saw the launch of the Celebrate Aberdeen Awards, which is run entirely by volunteers, to highlight the organisations and individuals who made outstanding contributions to society throughout the year.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Founder of Celebrate Aberdeen Morven Mackenzie said: “The atmosphere at last year’s parade was fantastic.

“It’s an amazing sight to see the length of Union Street filled with colour and activity as people get together to recognise the fantastic work which the third sector does for all of us. The scope and diversity of parading organisations which take part is fascinating and we appreciate and celebrate every single one of them.

“Now that the date has been confirmed, planning and preparation is stepping up a gear. A huge amount of work is done by a relatively small team of volunteers who gives hours and hours of their own time to make this happen.

“In addition to the volunteers however these events simply would not happen were it not for the generosity of the business community who support and sponsor us is so many ways and I’d be delighted to hear from anyone who’d be interested in getting involved this year.”

Registration for the Celebrate Aberdeen parade opens on February 1. For more information visit online at www.celebrateaberdeen.org