Celebrity meeting for Aberdeen Slimming World leader

An Aberdeen slimming champion came face to face with a TV star during a birthday celebration.

Amanda Thomson, who manages Slimming World groups in Aberdeen, was celebrating 50 years of the organisation when she got to meet presenter Rylan Clark-Neal at the Slimming World Awards.

Amanda praised north-east residents for all their hard work over the past year.

She said: “I couldn’t be more proud of the members of the Aberdeen groups. Not only have they lost fantastic amounts of weight throughout 2018, with many of them hitting their target weights, they’ve also improved their health, boosted their confidence and are heading into 2019 with new healthy habits that will help them stay slim for life.

“Watching people change before my eyes and start to be able to do things that they didn’t think possible before losing weight absolutely amazes me.

“Every week I feel privileged to play even a small part in supporting consultants to help people towards these achievements and to celebrate with them, so I felt especially honoured to represent Aberdeen at the Slimming World Awards.

“Rylan was blown away by the difference Slimming World makes to people’s lives too.”

