Ceilidh to fuse two cultures at Aberdeen pub

A Ceilidh celebrating the culture of two countries is to take place in the city later this month.

The Polish Scottish Ceilidh is being held from 7pm until midnight on January 24 at the Blue Lamp.

Danse McCabre the ceilidh band and guests will play Scottish and Polish songs and dances throughout the evening.

Guests will also be able to enjoy traditional Polish and Scottish food-tasting included in the ticket price.

The Polish Scottish Song and Story Group will sing traditional songs from both countries.

Standard tickets are priced at £10, with concession tickets at £8 and students at £6.

The event forms part of the annual Polish Scottish Mini Festival which is run by the Polish Association Aberdeen and includes a range of activities during January and February.

The festival closes with a Warsaw Village Band concert on February 2 at Aberdeen Arts Centre.