Ceilidh event at hotel aims to raise cash for Gordon Highlanders Museum

A historic country house and popular band are showing their support for a museum’s fundraising campaign by hosting a ceilidh event.

The dance on November 3 at Meldrum House Hotel, and will feature The Limit – a top North-east function band.

The Gordon Highlanders Museum, which has been hit by the the downturn in the economy, launched a campaign in May that has so far raised more than £130,000.

However, £300,000 is needed to secure the museum’s future.

Musician and lead singer with The Limit John Duncan said: “We’re really looking forward to performing a mixture of traditional ceilidh music and covers; it promises to be a great evening to help the museum raise much-needed funds.”

Chief executive Bryan Snelling said: “When people think of fundraising they automatically think we are looking for donations, but we equally welcome offers of services, as they enable us to raise money in a different way.

“I have been humbled that organisations have offered their time and services to support the museum.”

Tickets, priced £20 each, include a stovies supper, and can be bought at www.gordonhighlanders.com/eventtickets or from the Viewfield Road museum’s reception, which is open from Tuesday to Saturday, 10am-4.30pm.